Syrian Presdient Bashar Al-Assad slammed as Hypocrisy the way European nations deal with Turkish President Reep Tayyip Erdogan.

In an interview with RT, Assad said it’s hypocrisy for European nations to fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, but continue to sponsor terrorism in Syria.

The Syrian leader argued that the primary concern for Europe should not be the Syrian refugees which Erdogan now threatens to release to Europe, but the “hundreds of thousands” of extremists Europe allied itself with.

“How can you fear those few millions, the majority of them are moderates and they have few terrorists, while you support those terrorists directly in tens of thousands at least and maybe hundreds of thousands in Syria and you don’t fear that they’re going to go back to your country?” Assad told Afshin Rattansi in an interview that will be fully broadcast this Monday.

While there might be some extremists among those who fled the war-torn country, the majority of the refugees do not pose any acute threat, as opposed to hardened jihadists who may turn on their patrons, the Syrian leader said.

“Let’s say that sending those Syrians and other refugees is dangerous, the most dangerous [for] Europe is to support the terrorists in Syria, this is the most dangerous part.”

The relationship between Europe and Turkey is love-hate, Assad said. He noted that although the EU “hates” the Turkish leader, European nations cannot but listen to what he has to say.

“Actually, the relation between Erdogan and the EU is two ways: they hate him but they want him.”

Source: RT