Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem called for a speedy government creation in order to prevent the negative consequences of any delay or procrastination in this regard.

Sheuikh Qassem reiterated Hezbollah support to the public demonstrations, calling on the protesters to form a central committee which set their goals and prevent any political force from utilizing their movement.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

