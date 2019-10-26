The Lebanese-American presidential advisor Walid Phares pleaded the US President Donald Trump to intervene in the ongoing protests in Lebanon.

In a tweet, Phares addressed Trump, “2 million Lebanese citizens have been protesting in Beirut & many towns against deep corruption in their Gov. & Hezbollah terror threat .They see you as the leader of the free world & their voice for justice. They want to make Lebanon free again!”

Phares has been well-known for his anti-Hezbollah stances and was one of the main theorists of the March 14 political bloc in 2005 movement in Lebanon.

