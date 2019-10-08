Moscow said on Tuesday the US has not informed Russia about its plans to withdraw troops from Syria.

Russia’s presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is not sure the announced US move was happening.

“No, no one has informed us. You and us don’t know yet what troops are being withdrawn from there, to what extent and are they withdrawn at all. You know, there have been different statements about troops pullout from different parts of the world that have not been confirmed. This is why we are following developments of the situation very attentively,” Peskov said as quoted by Sputnik news agency.

The spokesman added that President Putin has not yet discussed the latest developments in Syria with US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last Saturday, Erdogan announced that Turkey might launch a military operation in Syria to force Kurdish fighters from the border areas. Washington, which supports Kurdish forces in northern Syria, responded on Sunday by saying that it would withdraw its troops from the area.

Source: Agencies