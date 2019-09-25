Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the latest Saudi war crimes in Yemen, saying the aggressors insist on their strategic mistakes and keep beating the war drum.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the continued bombardment of Yemen’s residential areas by Saudi warplanes, particularly the ongoing raid on the Qa’atabah district in Dhale province and the cities of Sana’a, Hudaydah and Sa’ada in the past few days that killed a number of Yemeni civilians, including seven children and four women.

Deploring the recent Saudi-led war crimes committed with the arms supplies from the US and some European countries, Mousavi said, “Saudi Arabia’s continued bombing of residential areas comes despite an initiative by the Sana’a National Salvation Government to stop missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in exchange for a halt in Saudi’s bombardments of Yemen, which has been welcomed by the international community.”

“This shows that the aggressors insist on beating the war drum and continue their strategic mistake of using military solutions in Yemen,” he concluded, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Airstrikes by the Saudi-Emirati-led coalition in southern Yemen killed 16 civilians on Tuesday, including women and children.

The deadly attacks came four days after the Houthi forces said they would stop missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, if the military alliance targeting Yemen does the same.

Source: Mehr News Agency