Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hussein Bagheri says that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) will cooperate to ensure the security of Arbaeen processions later this year.

Speaking on Saturday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said the Iranian armed forces, including the IRGC, Basij, Army, law enforcement, will continue their services to Arbaeen pilgrims like the previous years.

General Bagheri expressed his hope that this year’s Arbaeen will be held even better in comparison with the previous years, adding that the IRGC and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) will join forces to ensure the security of this year’s Arbaeen processions on the other side of the border inside Iraq.

The Iranian military chief further pointed out that in addition to security, the Iranian and Iraqi forces will provide accommodation and food to the pilgrims, adding that through cooperation with the Iraqi side, all probable threats in the air, on the land as well as in the sea are examined appropriately.

Source: Mehr News Agency