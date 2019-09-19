The Israeli collaborator Amer Fakhoury reached his black destiny in his native country where he worked with the Israeli enemy against his fellow citizens, overseeing Al-Khiam detention center, famous for persecution of prisoners.

The military tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Fakhoury, changing his itinerary in Lebanon from hotels to jail.

Al-Manar TV correspondent Mona Tahini reported that Fakhoury managed to obtain a Lebanese passport in 1991 before his long history of serving the Zionist entity helps him have a US visa.

Al-Manar reporter added that Fakhoury arrived in Beirut to spend, as a tourist, around one month, showing a pic of a note he sent to restaurant’s clients in the USA about the date of his return (September 25).

A photo shows Israeli collaborator Amer Fakhoury at Jeita Grotto before being arrested by the security forces.

Al-Akhbar daily mentioned on Thursday that during Fakhoury trial session, a US lawyer arrived at the court in Beirut to be the collaborator’s advocate, adding that the ex-prisoners persecuted by Fakhoury at Khiam detention center gathered next to the court and demanded issuing decisive sentences against him.

