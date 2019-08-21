The UAE had signed a contract with the Israeli occupation to get sophisticated spy planes, a report prepared by the law firm “Appleby” and published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed.

The report, published on Tuesday, revealed that work on this secret deal began ten years ago. According to the report, the deal amounted to about $3 billion, and Tel Aviv was the secret side in it disguised through the Israeli businessman, Mate Kochavi. The UAE has already received one of those aircraft.

According to leaked documents obtained by Haaretz, part of the cost of the deal was already paid in cash. The newspaper noted that senior UAE officials were linked to the agreement.

The deal includes two spy planes, one of which was supplied to the UAE about a year ago, the report said.

After the systems were installed, it has begun flights in recent weeks in preparation for its final delivery to the UAE Army next year. Earlier, a report published in the Wall Street Journal pointed out that ‘Israel’, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are exchanging intelligence about Iran.

Likewise, a report published by the Tony Blair Institute, in August last year, revealed that Tel Aviv is managing trade relations of up to $1 billion annually with the Gulf States.

