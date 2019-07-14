Nearly two days after Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah vowed that the Zionist entity will vanish in the coming war with the Lebanese resistance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Israeli regime will inflict a “crushing” military blow on Hezbollah and Lebanon if Hezbollah “dares” to strike the occupied territories.

Netanyahu called Sayyed Nasrallah’s comments “boastful words,” and said that if Hezbollah “dared to do something foolish and attack Israel, we would impose a crushing military blow on it and on Lebanon.”

Holding a map that showed potential Israeli targets that could be hit in any future confrontation, Sayyed Nasrallah voiced confidence that the resistance will emerge victorious in any future confrontation.

In an interview on AL-Manar marking the 13 anniversary of the Divine Victory in July War in 2006, Sayyed Nasrallah said he had big hope that he will pray in Al-Aqsa holy Mosque.

In his remarks on Sunday, Netanyahu said he would not echo Sayyed Nasrallah who vowed surprises by ground, sea and air.

“Unlike Nasrallah, who bragged of game-changing offensive weapons” and surprises by ground, sea and air, Netanyahu said, adding: “I do not intend to elaborate on our plans.”

“Suffice it to say that for years Nasrallah dug terror tunnels, which we destroyed within days.”

Netanyahu was referring to border tunnels which the Zionist entity claimed to destroy January.

Netanyahu has repeatedly boasted that the occupation military had destroyed alleged Hezbollah tunnels at the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories, claiming that such move represents military achievement.

However, Sayyed Nasrallah had dismissed Netanyahu claims, making fun of the occupation military over being late to discover such tunnels since they have been dug for several years ago.

At time Sayyed Nasrallah considered the delay in discovering border tunnels as pure intelligence failure.

During his Friday interview, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the Israeli commanders failed to rebuild trust in their home front’s capabilities, noting that remarks made by Israeli officials aim at making illusive victory to divert attention from their military failure.

Source: Al-Manar English Website