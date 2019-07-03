Two Japanese may be prosecuted for allegedly attempting to join the ISIL terrorist group, police said Wednesday, the first case of its kind in the country.

“Tokyo Police referred two people to prosecutors for planning to travel to Syria as an anti-government group fighter,” a police spokesman told AFP.

The spokesman added three other people were also referred to prosecutors but gave no further details.

One of the five, according to local media, is a 31-year-old former student who planned to travel to Syria in 2014.

He told police he wanted to join ISIL to work as a fighter.

The other four include veteran freelance journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka and Islamic law scholar Ko Nakata, whom the student apparently consulted about travelling to Syria.

