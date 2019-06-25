The Washington Post blasted, in an article published on Monday, US President Donald Trump’s indifference to the Saudi involvement in the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, asking him about the “severe consequences” he talked about after the incident.

The US paper cited Trump’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s visit to Saudi and meeting with King Salman, considering them as a proof of this indifference despite the UN report’s assertion of KSA’s involvement in Khashoggi murder.

Source: The Washington Post