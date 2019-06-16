Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country wants to develop good relations with all the world’s regions.

“The relations we have established with one country or region are never against each other or third countries … We will try to develop relations in the west, east, north, and south”, Erdogan said on Saturday at the Fifth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, as quoted by the media outlet Daily Sabah.

The Turkish president pointed to the importance of settling the Syrian conflict for regional peace and stability. He also criticized what he called ‘unilateral approaches’ to resolve the conflict.

“It is clear that unilateral approaches cannot produce a solution for peace and stability in the world today. I have seen that the leaders of the other countries participating in the summit have expressed this view strongly, like myself”, Erdogan stressed.

Turkey’s president meanwhile, praised the country’s relations with Russia and China.

CICA was established at the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992 with the aim of promoting dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the field of security in Asia. As of today, 27 Asian states are CICA members. Since 2014, CICA’s headquarters has been located in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

