Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday lashed at the United States, saying it presents a serious threat to global and regional stability.

“The US government over the last two years, violating all the international structures and rules and using its economic, financial and military resources, has taken an aggressive approach and presents a serious risk to stability in the region and the world,” Rouhani said, in translated comments.

He was speaking at a meeting in Bishkek of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — a Eurasian security alliance that includes China, India and Russia.

Rouhani criticized the US for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying Washington is forcing other parties and countries to breach a UN Security Council resolution on normalizing trade contacts with Tehran.

He called on the other participants in the deal to “carry out their obligations as soon as possible” so Tehran can develop its economic interests under the deal.

Source: AFP