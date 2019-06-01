Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on 27 May that a Pakistani soldier had been killed in an exchange of fire when terrorists attempted to raid the Makki Garh Post in the Shawal Valley of North Waziristan.

One soldier has been killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on an army vehicle during a routine patrol in Boya, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

“During the last one month 5 soldiers have been martyred and 31 were injured due to terrorist actions. The arrest of the facilitators linked to these terrorist activities had led to the Khar Kamar post incident”, the ISPR stated.

According to the release, terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased of late.

The statement comes after one Pakistani soldier was killed on 27 May in a clash with terrorists, who attempted to raid the Makki Garh Post in the Shawal Valley of North Waziristan. The ISPR reported that local Pakistani forces effectively repelled the attack.

Source: Sputnik