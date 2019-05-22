The Syrian army managed on Wednesday to kill or injure scores of Nusra Front terrorists and destroy a lot of their vehicles upon confronting their attack on safe areas and military points in Hama northern countryside and Idlib southern countryside.

SANA reported that army units killed and injured scores of the terrorists and destroyed a large number of their vehicles.

The Russian defense ministry mentioned that the Syrian army killed 150 Nusra terrorists in the defensive operation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and SANA