Syrian army units responded with artillery and missile strikes to terrorists’ breaches of de-escalation zone agreement in Hama northern countryside.

SANA news agency reported that the Syrian army destroyed a number of the terrorists’ hideouts in villages and towns of al-Araba’in, al-Zakat, Hasraya and al-Latamina.

The army units operating in the area on Monday engaged in violent clashes with Nusra Front terrorists and thwarted their attack on safe areas in the direction of al-Hamamiyat, according to the Syrian agency.

The terrorists suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment while the rest of them were forced to flee away, SANA reported, adding that equipment, weapons and ammunition in possession of terrorists were destroyed.

