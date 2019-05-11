The Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Saturday to inflict heavy losses upon the Saudi-led mercenaries after striking their sites in Salba in Al-Jawf province.

The Yemeni forces also killed a number of Saudi-led mercenaries after attacking their sites in Taiz.

Earlier, a Saudi air raid on the residential areas in Al-Dalea province claimed three martyrs and 13 wounded.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website