The United States’ deployment of missile systems in Japan represents a “threat” to Russia, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov (pictured) said on Friday following his meeting with his Japanese Counterpart Taro Kono.

“We have once more focused our attention on some steps of Washington’s. Among them are the deployment of global missile defense units in Japan, its increasing military presence in the region and other actions in the disarmament and arms control fields, where the United States is smashing all the current agreements. We view these steps as a threat to our country,” Lavrov stated.

Earlier, the head of Russian Foreign Affairs claimed “extremely significant” differences still exist between Tokyo and Moscow’s approach to the peace treaty the two countries are attempting to reach.

Source: Websites