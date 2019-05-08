China on Wednesday called on all parties to uphold the Iranian nuclear pact after Tehran said it was suspending some commitments of the deal over US’ withdrawal and breaches against the Islamic Republic.

“Maintaining and implementing the comprehensive agreement is the shared responsibility of all parties,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing.

“We call on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, strengthen dialogue, and avoid escalating tensions,” he said, adding that China “resolutely opposes” unilateral US sanctions against Iran.

China is one of six parties that signed a 2015 deal to lift nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran’s agreement to rein in nuclear.

Iran’s Wednesday announcement that it would stop respecting limits on its nuclear activities is part of a package of measures in response to sweeping unilateral sanctions imposed by Washington in the 12 months since it quit the agreement.

Source: AFP