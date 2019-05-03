Jared Kushner has revealed aspects of the US’s so-called ‘deal of century’, indicating it would pull back from longstanding mentions of a two-state suggestion and accept Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Zionist entity.

Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is expected to present a deal next month on behalf of the US administration, which has closely aligned itself with the Zionist entity’s rightwing.

“If you say ‘two-state’, it means one thing to the Israelis, it means one thing to the Palestinians,” Kushner said on Thursday at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

“We said, ‘you know, let’s just not say it. Let’s just say, let’s work on the details of what this means’,” he said.

Kushner declined to give extensive details about the plan before its release but, asked if it would cover the final status between Israelis and Palestinians, he said: “That’s correct, we will.”

The Palestinian leadership has already said it does not accept mediation by Trump, whose long list of actions in support of the Zionist entity includes moving the US embassy to Al-Quds.

Kushner, who is also widely distrusted by the Palestinians for his family ties to the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Trump asked him before his decision on Al-Quds how it “would affect peace prospects.”

“The answer I gave him was I think short term it’s probably harder, because people will be more reactive and emotional,” Kushner said.

“But long term I think it helps because what we need to start doing is just recognizing truths, and I think that when we recognized Jerusalem, that is a truth – Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, and that would be part of any final agreement anyway.”

