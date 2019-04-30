Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday at a defense industry fair that a multinational project on the development of the F-35 Lightning II would collapse without Turkey taking part in it.

The statement comes amid a row between Washington and Ankara over the latter’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Washington has repeatedly voiced concerns that if Turkey acquires both S-400s and F-35s, it will jeopardize US or NATO military equipment, since it would allegedly provide Russian experts with key insights into sensitive information related to the warplane’s technology.

Ankara, for its part, has maintained that the S-400s were not connected to the security of NATO, the US or the F-35 in any way. Despite Ankara’s explanation on the issue, Washington has decided to stop deliveries of F-35 fighter jet parts to Turkey.

Russia and Turkey sealed the $2.5 billion S-400 deal in December 2017, having signed a loan agreement for the shipment of a total of four batteries. The first delivery is scheduled for July 2019, according to Turkish authorities.

Source: Sputnik