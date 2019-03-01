Zionist experts revealed that the occupation entity is not ready to confront the rocketry threat on the northern front which “would be the most dangerous one”.

Dan Rogel, an engineer at Rafael Israel Military Industries, clarified although some consider that Gaza front is the most volatile, the northern one proves to be most dangerous one.

Rogel added that ‘Israel’ will be obliged to fire over 1400 interceptor missiles per day during the upcoming war, which costs the Zionist entity $1.5 billion.

Rogel wondered how much the financial cost of the war would be in case it lasts for more than 30 days.

Source: Al-Manar English Website