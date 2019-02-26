US President Donald Trump in a letter to congressional leaders said he has submitted a report as required by law related to the administration’s strategy in Syria.

“I have enclosed a report describing the United States Strategy for Syria”, Trump said in a letter released by the White House on Monday.

The letter, dated 22 February, was addressed to the chairmen of the US House Armed Services Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations panel.

Trump said the move was in accordance with section 1221 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2018 and 1231 of the 2019 NDAA. As released to the press, the letter contained no details with respect to the strategy.

Trump declared he had decided to pull out troops from Syria in December 2018, promising to bring around 3,000 US soldiers home. The reason for the move, he alleged, was the defeat of the ISIL terrorist group in Syria which was already defeated by Syrian forces and allies.