The Palestinian leadership on Saturday described as irresponsible Australia’s recognition of west Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the Zionist entity’s capital, saying it violated international law.

The country became one of just a few to follow US President Donald Trump’s lead and recognize the occupied city as Zionist entity’s capital, saying.

Australia said it would open a defense and trade office in the west of the holy city and Prime Minister Scott Morrison also committed to recognizing a future state of Palestine with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said in a statement that the Australian decision to open a trade office in the city violated a United Nations resolution.

“From the beginning, we’ve perceived the Australian government’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as ‘Israel’s’ capital as one wherein petty domestic politics steer irresponsible policies that contradict world peace and security,” he said in a statement.

“All of Jerusalem remains a final status issue for ‘negotiations’, while east Jerusalem, under international law, is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory,” he added.

Morrison earlier Saturday announced his country’s move on Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

“Australia now recognizes west Jerusalem — being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government — is the capital of ‘Israel’,” he said in Sydney.

Source: AFP