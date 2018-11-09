Israeli Economy Minister Eli Cohen was invited by Bahrain to participate in its “Startup Nations Ministerial” conference, Israeli daily, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, describing the visit as ‘historic’.

Senior government officials from all over the world are expected to attend the conference to identify new policy tools that will boost technology initiatives between the two countries, the daily said.

The invitation follows visits by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Oman and Culture Minister Miri Regev’s trip to Abu Dhabi earlier this month. Communications Minister Ayoub Kara also visited Dubai last week.

The visits by Israeli officials are the latest in recent rapprochement between Arab states and the Zionist entity, ahead of reported scheme to officially normalize ties.

Source: Israeli media