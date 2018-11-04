Israeli Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz heads to Oman on Sunday to push for a regional rail line that will link Haifa with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States, Israeli media reported.

“The initiative called “Tracks for Regional Peace” is aimed at connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Gulf (the Persian Gulf) by rail via Israel as a land bridge and Jordan as a regional transportation hub,” Katz’s office said last week.

Katz is expected to present the plan when he addresses a regional transportation conference, called the IRU World Congress, which will convene is Muscat from November 6th to 8th.

According to his office, “This is the first time an Israeli Minister has been formally invited to participate in an international conference in Oman.”

“The invitation reflects the strengthening ties between the two countries,” the statement said

Katz’s visit follows a surprise trip Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made on October 26th, when he met Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

Source: Israeli media