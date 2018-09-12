The Yemeni army and popular committees operated on Wednesday against the sites of the Saudi-led mercenaries in Asir, arresting a number of them.

A military source reported that the operation also left a number of Saudi-led mercenaries dead or injured.

The US-Saudi warplanes launched an air raid on Al-Jawf province in Yemen, killing or injuring six civilians.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar Website