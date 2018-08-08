Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno has said that WikiLeaks’ founder, Julian Assange, is free to leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London any time, but only if Britain guarantees his safety.

According to Moreno, Ecuadorian authorities are currently in talks with Assange’s lawyers to work out an agreement that would ensure the security of the WikiLeaks’ founder “‘in line with the norms of international law.”

“If we come to an agreement, we’ll be happy to ask Mr. Assange to leave the embassy and surrender himself to legal investigation,” Lenin Moreno said in an interview with the national TV channel NTN24.

Late last month Moreno said that Julian Assange should leave the premises of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Shortly afterwards, media reports said that the Australian journalist planned to walk out of the Ecuadorian mission due to health problems related to his long-time isolation.

Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the Knightsbridge residence since 2012, over fears he will be extradited to the United States to face prosecution over WikiLeaks’ publication of leaked US military and diplomatic documents.

Sweden dropped its investigation into Assange over allegations of sexual offenses in May 2017.

Source: Sputnik