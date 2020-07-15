European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday called on Europe to do more to win satisfaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, is under pressure, he said, adding that it is an urgent need to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Today, the JCPOA is under great pressure on multiple fronts. I am convinced that action to preserve it is not just necessary but urgent. It took more than 12 years for the international community and Iran to bridge their differences and conclude a deal. If the JCPOA is lost, no other comprehensive or effective alternative will be waiting around the corner,” Borrell said in a statement published on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of signing JCPOA.

Borrell said that the EU will do everything possible together with other parties to preserve Iran nuclear deal – the JCPOA.

He pointed to the long history of Iran’s nuclear talks, which dragged for more than a decade, and reiterated, “a final agreement could not be reached without relying on a diplomatic solution.”

JCPOA consists of 100 pages and several annexations, based on which, Iran accepted restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting of economic and financial sanctions, he added.

Then, he stated, “JCPOA is a clear example of how European diplomacy and multilateralism can be effective within the framework of the international legal system.”

Not only JCPOA is a symbolic victory, but also it is an agreement whose effectiveness has been proven. This achievement is the result of the unprecedented accesses that JCPOA provided to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to reaffirm Tehran’s adherence to the nuclear deal in 15 consecutive reports, Borrell emphasized.

Source: Iranian media