The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia stressed Monday that his country will always support the axis of resistance, adding that if the Zionist enemy commits any foolish act against Hezbollah, it will receive a humiliating blow.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Firouznia added that Iran will support Lebanon in all the domains (electricity, medical drugs, agriculture, industry,…) upon its request, pointing out that Tehran is ready to admit the Lebanese Pound in the trade exchanges with Beirut.

The Iranian diplomat added that he is meeting with the Lebanese officials to coordinate the economic cooperation, reiterating the US not only avoids supporting Lebanon but also prevents any country from doing that.

Source: Al-Manar English Website