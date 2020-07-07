Iran’s Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 200 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll since the viral disease broke out in February.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Tuesday, Health Ministry’s Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 11,931, saying the disease has taken the lives of 200 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has risen to 245,688 following the detection of 2,637 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected since Monday, 1,455 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 207,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,270 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further said more than 1,846,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 11.7 million and the death toll has exceeded 541,000.

Source: Tasnim News Agency