Lebanon recorded on Thursday eight new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 1,796.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that in the last 24 hours, 7 new cases were confirmed among residents in Lebanon, while the eighth case was imported.

The ministry said that 2,469 PCR tests were conducted over the past day.

Meanwhile, it announced that a new death was reported, raising the toll of the coronavirus-related deaths to 35.

On the other hand, the ministry put the number of recoveries at 1,242, according to the report.

