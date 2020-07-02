Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas pledged a united campaign against Israeli plans to annex territory in the occupied West Bank, in a rare joint press conference Thursday.

“We will put in place all necessary measures to ensure national unity” in efforts against annexation, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajub said in Ramallah at the news conference, also addressed by Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri by video-link from Beirut.

“Today, we want to speak in a single voice. We are now talking about a joint struggle, a campaign on the ground,” Rajub said, stressing: “We have no enemy but Israel.”

For his part, Arouri warned that if the Zionist entity managed to annex areas of the West Bank then it will go ahead with similar steps in the future.

“We have to stand firm against to confront this scheme and foil it. We have to put our disagreements aside,”

Fatah and Hamas have been plagued by divisions for more than a decade.

The joint press conference was spurred by their common opposition to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, so-called ‘deal of the century’.

The plan paves the way for the Zionist entity to annex roughly 30 percent of the occupied West Bank, including Zionist settlements in the territory considered illegal under international law.

Source: Agencies