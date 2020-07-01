Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries targeted with artillery shelling the safe village of al-Nowaihat in Abu Rasin area, north of Hasaka province.

Local sources told SANA reporter that the forces of the Turkish occupation and their mercenaries fired artillery rounds towards al-Nowaihat village in the countryside of Abu Rasin with no casualties.

The sources pointed out that the Turkish occupation forces established a training field for training terrorists in the western countryside of Abu Rasin town.

Source: SANA