An Israeli diplomatic official said Germany will not respond harshly to the Zionist entity’s planned unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank

The official said that while annexation would likely cause a certain degree of damage to bilateral ties, Berlin has made plain that it does not plan to enact sanctions against the Zionist entity or recognize a Palestinian state.

“Germany will not go off the deep end,” Times of Israel quoted the official as saying on condition of anonymity.

“The Germans are not in favor of sanctions, and will not recognize a Palestinian state. They are pragmatic. Their main goal is to guarantee [regional] stability. They don’t want to cause a major upset. Rather, they are going to look for ways to encourage us and the Palestinians to return to talks.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is due in the Zionist entity on Wednesday for a meeting with his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi. Berlin is staunchly opposed to annexation and has made its view unmistakably clear.

“But the way, I know the Germans — their response will likely be more in the area of atmosphere,” the official said.

“They will become less open to listen to us and our worries, and it may become more difficult for us to get them to help us in various arenas.”

Source: Israeli media