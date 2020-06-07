Hezbollah issued Saturday a statement which rejected and denounced the abusive chants circulated via the social media websites, pointing out that they never reflect the moral and religious values of the Muslims.
Hezbollah recalled the religious stance of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his well-known fatwa which forbids insulting the wives of the Messenger (PBUH), the mothers of the believers, and all the Islamic sanctities.
Hezbollah also strongly warned against the sedition perpetrators, beneficiaries, promoters, and advocators, totally rejecting all what may cause splits, rifts and religious as well as sectarian tensions.
Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)