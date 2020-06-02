Unity among armed forces and their vigilance towards enemies’ plots for sowing discord are among the main recommendations of Imam Khomeini and will guarantee sustainable national security and peace in the country, according to the statement on Tuesday.

It noted that Iran’s deterrence power and defense capabilities are now shining in defending national security and interests thanks to Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei’s guidelines on defense doctrines and plans of the Islamic Republic.

Thanks to sticking to revolutionary and religious values and using invaluable past experiences, the line of resistance against enemies, especially against the terrorist regime of the United States that has shown its true face while dealing with anti-racism protests of American people, has gone beyond the regional geography and this promises freedom from the Arrogance’s domination, added the statement.

Iranians will mark the 31st demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini on Wednesday. Due to the coronavirus, people will not gather in the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran as the focus has been diverted to social media.

Tomorrow’s special event is the TV address that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver live to the nation at 11 AM local time.