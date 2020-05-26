The Zionist Central Bureau of Statistics announced, in a report, that the recession rate in the entity in the first quarters of 2020 reached 7.1% due to losses inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak upon trade, investment and governmental spending, adding this figure is recorded for the first time since 2012.

The report added that the Israeli exports and imports fell 5.9% and 27.5% respectively, adding that the governmental and private spending dropped 10.3% and 20.3% respectively.

According to the report, the fixed assets investments has reached 17.3%.

It is worth noting that the Zionist entity has so far recorded 16,743 coronavirus cases with 281 related deaths.

Source: Al-Manar English Website