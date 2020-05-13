Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Wednesday responded to all those who cast doubt about the outcome of the Syrian War by stressing that Damascus has emerged victorious in the universal war which was waged by hegemonic powers against it.

In a televised address on the fourth martyrdom anniversary of senior commander Mustafa Badreddine (Zoulfikar), Sayyed Nasrallah warned Israeli officials and commanders against committing any folly in Syria that could lead to the explosion of the region.

His eminence addressed the Israeli people, saying that Zionist officials are lying on them and creating fake goals and fake victories in Syria.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah S.G. warned some Lebanese sides against betting on the ‘regime topple’ in Syria, calling for restoring ties between Lebanon and Syria as a key step to solve major problems in Lebanon including the economic ones.

Sayyed Nasrallah dismissed reports on an alleged conflict between Iran and Russia over Syria, noting that such reports are part of psychological warfare following the defeat of the scheme launched by the US and other hegemonic powers.

About the Occasion

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by offering condolences over the martyrdom of Imam Ali (a.s.) in Laylat Al-Qadr.

He said that the first Imam for Shiites is the first Muslim figure who stood against the Kharijites, noting that the Takfiri ideology which Hezbollah and its allies have been facing in the last years is an extension to Kharijites’ doctrine.

His eminence also saluted the nurses on their day, praising them for being in the front line of the battle against coronavirus.

Shifting to the occasion of the speech, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the leadership in Hezbollah is keen to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of its commanders and fighters who scarified themselves for the path of Resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah then talked about the characteristics of the Martyr Badreddine and narrated his experience with him during the Israel aggression on Lebanon in 1996 and during the Syrian war which was erupted in March 2011.

“Martyr Mustafa Badreddine had high morals and powerful spirit which we really need in order to overcome all kinds of challenges. He was courageous and confident commander who inspired all fighters whom he led.”

“Commander Badreddine was the head of Hezbollah’s central command during April War in 1996. His leadership of the battle led to the victory in that year, ahead of the victory during the liberation of south Lebanon in 2000.”

More to follow..

Source: Al-Manar English Website