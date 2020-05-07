In its daily report on the latest developments of the novel Coronavirus, the Rafic Hariri University Hospital announced on Thursday that four new infected cases were reported out of 344 laboratory tests conducted today, while the remaining came out negative.

It added that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases infected with the virus that are currently present in the hospital’s isolation area has reached 24 cases, noting that it has admitted 30 cases suspected to be infected with the virus, who were transferred from other hospitals.

Meanwhile, the hospital report also indicated that three infected cases have recovered today after their PCR examination tests turned out negative in both times, thus bringing the total number of full recoveries to-date to 159 cases. .

“All those infected with the virus are receiving the necessary care in the isolation unit, and there are no critical conditions detected,” the hospital report added.

In conclusion, the Hariri Hospital stated that more information on the number of infected cases on all Lebanese territories can be found in the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

Source: NNA