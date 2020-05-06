Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran will deal a ‘crushing response’ if the arms embargo against Iran is extended.

He added that US President Donald Trump had made a stupid mistake by exiting Tehran’s 2015 Nuclear Deal.

“If America wants to return to the deal, it should lift all the sanctions on Tehran and compensate for the reimposition of sanctions … Iran will give a crushing response if the arms embargo on Tehran is extended,” Rouhani said.

On May 8, 2018, under pressures of extremists in America, ‘Israel’, and Saudi Arabia, and for Trump’s opposition to the ex-US president, Americans adopted a very stupid measure and withdrew from the JCPOA. They were thinking that Iran would instantly withdraw from the deal and the case would be referred to the UN Security Council and all achievements of the deal would be jeopardized in a night but Trump’s dream didn’t come true,” Rouhani said while addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday.

“In these two years [after withdrawing from the deal] America has not been successful in any of its approaches. They tried to convince Europeans to join them, tried to formulate a new deal, tried to hold a meeting in the United Nations with Trump in participation but all in vain. Today, the US is feeling that Iran will achieve success in the coming months according to the JCPOA and UNSC Resolution 2231 and Iran’s arms embargo will be lifted and Iran can buy its required weapons or export them.”

“It is some two months that Americans have woke up from a deep sleep and realized their big mistake in pulling out of the deal … Same ‘Israel’, Saudi Arabia and American extremists will tell Trump that they have been wrong,” he added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged that Washington will do everything in its power to extend the punitive measures placed on Tehran.

The US has enforced a policy of so-called maximum pressure on Iran since 2018 when the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal reached between Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union in 2015.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal’s adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

Source: Iranian Agencies