Kianoush Jahanpour said that 991 new affected cases have been detected since Sunday, and 96 people have died in a single day.

Jahanpour said that this is the first time after 36 days that the number of new affected cases is below 1,000.

The Iranian official noted that 3,011 cases are in critical condition.

He went on to say that 432,329 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutdown of schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.