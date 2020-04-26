Three new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded within the last 24 hours, taking Lebanon’s tally to 707, as indicated by the Ministry of Public Health in its daily report on Sunday.

The report added that 1345 PCR tests were done, adding that no death cases were recorded.

Lebanon has been fighting the coronavirus since February 21 when the first case was confirmed. The ministry of public health and the rest of the competent authorities have taken all the necessary measures to cope with the pandemic outbreak, achieving globally acknowledged results in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website