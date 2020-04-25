Iranian President and the Emir of Qatar emphasized the importance of all-out efforts by all countries to ensure security and stability in the region and discussed the two countries’ efforts in this regard.

Speaking with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani by telephone on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan to the government and the Muslim people of Qatar and all Muslims around the world, expressing hope that this month would bring many blessings for the Islamic Ummah (nation), Mehr news agency reported.

Rouhani and the Emir of Qatar described the Tehran-Doha relations and cooperation as positive and developing, stressing the need to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Referring to the recent US moves in the region, the President said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors the Americans’ activities, but will never initiate any conflict or tension in the region.”

For his part, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also congratulated the Iranian government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, stressing the need for all countries to work to prevent tensions in the region.

Source: Iranian media