The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Belgium jumped by 303 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,903, the public health agency said Monday.

The total number of those infected in the country is 30,589, with 942 new cases reported in the past day.

The number of people admitted to hospitals has been levelling off in the past days, with 310 new admissions registered in the past day.

There are now 5,393 patients receiving medical assistance and more than 1,000 of them are in intensive care.

Source: Sputnik