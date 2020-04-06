Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that all required measured must be adopted to resume the economic activities of the country with people’s health prioritized.

Making the remarks in a cabinet session on Sunday evening, he said that “People’s health is the country’s first priority, but employment, production and businesses in a year that is named ‘Surge in Production’ must be considered as well.”

“Although the government has the responsibility to support less-privileged classes of the society, it has the responsibility to provide all necessary requirements for jump-starting businesses,” he said, according to his office’s website.

“Therefore, all necessary measures must be taken for jump-starting the country’s economy by observing health protocols with people’s health prioritized,” he said.

During the session, the health ministry reported on the process of containing the outbreak in the country.

According to the latest announcement on Sunday, the COVIC-19 has infected over 58,000 individuals while claiming more than 3,600 lives in Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, Rouhani had also pointed to the necessity of commencing economic activities, saying, “Both economic activities and health protocols can be carried out together. All our administrative, productive and economic activities must continue, provided that all health protocols are followed by everyone.”

“All low-risk jobs in all provinces across the country can resume activity from April 11,” the president said. “But high-risk jobs, such as sports complexes, will remain shut down until April 19. Further decisions regarding these professions will be made afterward.”

Source: Mehr News Agency