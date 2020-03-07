Attendees of financial meeting at Baabda Presidential Palace on Saturday voiced support to decisions made by government.

Based on the available options, conferees at the financial and economic meeting decided to support the government in whatever option it adopts, except for the payment of the debt maturities,” Presidency’s Director General, Antoine Choucair, said in the wake of the financial meeting.

The meeting was attended by President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Zeina Akar, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, Economy Minister Raoul Nehme, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and head of the Association of Banks in Lebanon Salim Sfeir, added the presidency.

It comes before a major decision Lebanon plans to announce Saturday on whether it will pay or default on $1.2 billion in Eurobonds maturing on March 9.

Diab will address the Lebanese tonight at 6:30 p.m. (Beirut time). Lebanese media reported that the cabinet is widely expected to announce after its session later Saturday that the government will default on its Eurobond debt.

Source: Lebanese media