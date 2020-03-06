The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the resistance and power of the Iranian nation will defeat the new coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“We are now dealing with a biological war but the nation will get through it with resistance and power,” Major General Hussein Salami said on Thursday in a ceremony held in Kerman to introduce a new regional IRGC commander.

“We have learned to advance our Revolution by changing and improving patterns; we have passed many problems but the enemy is stressing on economic pressure and psychological operations and is taking advantage of every opportunity to connect these two issues to create a hard time for people,” he added.

“Today, even in the fight against the coronavirus, which may be the product of Americans’ biological warfare, we will emerge victorious,” Salami said.

The enemy should know that the virus will return to themselves if they have created it, he said, highlighting that Iran will defeat the outbreak.

IRGC has been cooperating with the Health Ministry to contain the virus since the early days of the outbreak. The force has helped the anti-corona fight with disinfecting public places, deploying field hospitals, and offering medical services, among others.

Salami held a phone conversation with Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Feb. 24, expressing readiness to combat the outbreak. Salami said that all the medical facilities and crews of the IRGC are ready to provide medical services to all people.

The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has so far infected 3,513 people across the country, Health Ministry announced on Thursday. According to the announcement, 739 patients have recovered while the death toll has hit 107.

Source: Mehr News Agency