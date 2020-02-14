A military helicopter was targeted on Friday by a hostile missile in the western countryside of Aleppo during its operations against Turkey-backed terrorist organizations which led to its downfall and the martyrdom of its crew.

A military source told SANA that at about 13.40 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, one of our military helicopter was targeted by a hostile missile in the western countryside of Aleppo, near Urum al-Kobra where Turkey-backed armed terrorist are positioned.

Targeting the helicopter led to its fall and the martyrdom of its crew.

Source: SANA