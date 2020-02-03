Syrian Arab Army Units on Monday resumed their concentrated military operations against terrorist organizations in Idlib southeastern countryside and advanced on Saraqeb direction after liberating Joubas and San towns and destroying the last terrorist gatherings there.

SANA reporter said that “Syrian Arab Army Units continued their operations in striking strongholds of terrorist organizations and defeating them from the villages and towns where they were positioned on Saraqeb direction in Idlib southeastern countryside “.

“4 Turkish soldiers were killed, 9 others were wounded during the operation of hunting the terrorists’ remnants and the Turkish regime forces retaliated and targeted the Army military units but no injuries or damage were reported.” The reporter added.

On Sunday, the army units liberated the villages of Inqrati, Kafr Batikh and Kafr Dadikh in Idlib southeastern countryside after fierce battles with terrorist organizations, broadening the scope of the army military operations on direction of Saraqeb.

Source: SANA